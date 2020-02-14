|
SR. TERESITA HINNEGAN, MMS
Activist and unrelenting advocate for women's rights, died at age 92 on February 10, 2020 in Phila. She earned her RN and served as a nurse-midwife and hospital administrator in East Pakistan for 14 yrs. After acquiring a BSW and MSW at Temple University, she helped form the Maternity Care Coalition. While teaching at the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing she established a long-distance learning program for rural midwives.
She cofounded Dawn's Place, a safe home for exploited women, and opened the Center for the Empowerment of Women and Girls. She served on numerous local and state committees on trafficking and violence against women. Her last project was a documentary on cultural norms of exploitation. She received many awards including an honorary doctorate from Villanova University. Her Funeral Mass is February 18th at 10:00 A.M. at Medical Mission Sisters, 8400 Pine Rd, Phila., PA 19111. Gifts in her memory are appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 14, 2020