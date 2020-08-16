WLODARCZYKTERRENCE M.
Aug 11, 2020. Age 63. Devoted husband of Kathleen (nee McGill). Beloved father of Karen and Terrence (Olivia). Loving grand-father of James and Layla. Cherished son of Edward and Rita (nee McNeill). Dear brother of Edward (Diane), Mary (Vince) Sanginiti and Lee. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family Tues. 9:30 - 10:45 A.M. at Our Lady of Calvary Church, 11024 Knights Rd. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Committal Resurrection Cem. To share a memory of Terry, please visit www.tjfluehr.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 16, 2020.