McCOLLUM





Age 74, Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam war, died July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Havertown. Survived by his beloved wife Fran (nee Martin) McCollum, children Michael (Bernadette) McCollum, Lisa (Philip) Fusco and Brian (Karen) McCollum. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and siblings Edna Fowler, Patrick McCollum, Daniel McCollum and Kate Shorten. Predeceased by his brother James McCollum. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 6- 8 P.M. and Saturday 9 - 10 A.M. atHis Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday at St. Dorothy Church. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hilltop Baseball, Care of Cindy Leahy, Treasurer,1040 Steel Road, Havertown, PA 19083 or St Dorothy School Tuition Assistance Fund, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.