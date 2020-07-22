1/1
TERRENCE "TERRY" McCOLLUM
McCOLLUM
TERRENCE "TERRY"


Age 74, Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam war, died July 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Havertown. Survived by his beloved wife Fran (nee Martin) McCollum, children Michael (Bernadette) McCollum, Lisa (Philip) Fusco and Brian (Karen) McCollum. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and siblings Edna Fowler, Patrick McCollum, Daniel McCollum and Kate Shorten. Predeceased by his brother James McCollum. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday 6- 8 P.M. and Saturday 9 - 10 A.M. at THE RUFFENACH FUNERAL HOME, 4900 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. His Funeral Mass will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday at St. Dorothy Church. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Hilltop Baseball, Care of Cindy Leahy, Treasurer,1040 Steel Road, Havertown, PA 19083  or St Dorothy School Tuition Assistance Fund, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026.



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
JUL
25
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Ruffenach Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Dorothy Church
Funeral services provided by
Ruffenach Funeral Home
4900 Township Line Rd
Drexel Hill, PA 19026
(610) 789-4448
