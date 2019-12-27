|
BIGLIN
TERRENCE W.
75, of Upper Chichester passed away on December 11, 2019. He was a veteran of the US Army. He is survived by his wife, Maryann Mahoney-Biglin; brothers, Joseph and Denis Biglin; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
His Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 10:30 A.M. at St. John Fisher Church, 4225 Chichester Ave., Boothwyn, Pa 19061. Friends and family are invited to call from 9:30-10:30 A.M. in church. Burial will be private.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 27, 2019