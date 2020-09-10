TERRI GIBBONS

On September 8, 2020, age 64 years, of Flourtown and formerly of Lafayette Hill. Beloved wife of Philip E. Cassidy, loving mother of Ryan B. Gibbons (Anna) and Delaney Gibbons (Trevor Smith), sister of Billy, Jimmy, Buddy, Johnny, Ann Healis, Kathy Hagan, sister of the late Tommy Gibbons, Jeanne Sweeney, and Judy Gibbons. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk. Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M. Streaming services will be available, and a link will be socialized in the days to come. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to T.E.A.L. Community Center, 533 16th St. Brooklyn, NY 11215 or TEALwalk.org
would be greatly appreciated.www.mayfuneralhome.com