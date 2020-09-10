1/1
TERRI GIBBONS
On September 8, 2020, age 64 years, of Flourtown and formerly of Lafayette Hill. Beloved wife of Philip E. Cassidy, loving mother of Ryan B. Gibbons (Anna) and Delaney Gibbons (Trevor Smith), sister of Billy, Jimmy, Buddy, Johnny, Ann Healis, Kathy Hagan, sister of the late Tommy Gibbons, Jeanne Sweeney, and Judy Gibbons. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pk. Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Church Saturday after 9:30 A.M. Streaming services will be available, and a link will be socialized in the days to come. Int. private. In lieu of flowers, donations to T.E.A.L. Community Center, 533 16th St. Brooklyn, NY 11215 or TEALwalk.org would be greatly appreciated.www.mayfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
SEP
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Philip Neri Church
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
