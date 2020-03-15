|
|
MARKET
TERRY (nee Hotchkiss)
Age 81, on March 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis F., Jr.; loving mother of Donna Burns (Tim) and the late Karen Pio; dear grandmother to Greg, Ryan and the late Jenn; sadly missed by great-grandsons, John, Shaine, Mason and Hunter-Louis; sister of Hedy Davis (George). Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Wednesday, March 18, 2020, from 10 to 11 A.M., at THE FLETCHER-NASEVICH FUNERAL HOME, 9529 Bustleton Ave. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contri-butions may be made to the Autism Society, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020