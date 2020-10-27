Age eighty-five, passed away peacefully October 22, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Raymond Cunningham Jr. for fifty-seven years before his death in 2017. She was the loving mother of Raymond Brian Cunningham of Philadelphia, Cindy Kelly (Tom) of Bear, DE and the late Raymond Cunningham III. She was the dearest grandmother of Raymond, Patrick and Katy; she is also survived by five great grandchildren. Due to the current heath crisis, a private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Memories and condolences may be left at www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com