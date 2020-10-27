1/
Thelma (nee Palmer) Cunningham
Age eighty-five, passed away peacefully October 22, 2020. She was the devoted wife of Raymond Cunningham Jr. for fifty-seven years before his death in 2017. She was the loving mother of Raymond Brian Cunningham of Philadelphia, Cindy Kelly (Tom) of Bear, DE and the late Raymond Cunningham III. She was the dearest grandmother of Raymond, Patrick and Katy; she is also survived by five great grandchildren. Due to the current heath crisis, a private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. Memories and condolences may be left at www.lambfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lamb Funeral Home, Inc.
101 Byberry Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
2153571260
