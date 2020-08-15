THELMA HILIBRAND

I'm deeply saddened by news of Thelma's passing. She was an amazing and devoted friend to my parents. For years, Thelma and Jack went out to dinner once a week with my folks--my parents' main social life at such a difficult time. And then, after Dad passed, Thelma took it upon herself to visit Mom in Memory Care every other Shabbes. For years. I remember how Mom's face lit up when Thelma walked in. The staff there spoke of Thelma in glowing terms. After Mom passed, Thelma and Jack were incredibly welcoming to me, showed me much caring.



I'll remember them both as the embodiment of Jewish loving and charity and goodness. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.

Daniel Jaffe