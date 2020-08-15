1/
THELMA HILIBRAND
August 13, 2020 of Voorhees, NJ, peacefully at age 90. Devoted wife of the late Jack Hilibrand, mother of Lawrence, Deborah Levenson, and Alan, she is survived by five grand children and two great-grand children. After graduating as valedictorian from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, she worked in the pharmaceutical industry for Pfizer, rising to become Director of Regulatory Affairs. Her love of family and zest for life defined her.

Stanetskybrookline.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
1668 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02445
6172329300
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
I'm deeply saddened by news of Thelma's passing. She was an amazing and devoted friend to my parents. For years, Thelma and Jack went out to dinner once a week with my folks--my parents' main social life at such a difficult time. And then, after Dad passed, Thelma took it upon herself to visit Mom in Memory Care every other Shabbes. For years. I remember how Mom's face lit up when Thelma walked in. The staff there spoke of Thelma in glowing terms. After Mom passed, Thelma and Jack were incredibly welcoming to me, showed me much caring.

I'll remember them both as the embodiment of Jewish loving and charity and goodness. My deepest sympathies to the entire family.
Daniel Jaffe
August 14, 2020
Debbie I am so sorry for your loss. 2020 has been very difficult for your family. My thoughts and prayers are with you. May her memory be a blessing. She is with her love now.
