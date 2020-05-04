RESNICK
THELMA "TEMMIE" (nee Brooks)
on May 3, 2020. Born July 21, 1927. Beloved wife of the late Bernard; Loving mother of Debra (Norman) Marcus, Ellen (Dr. Kenneth) Blumenfeld and the late Marci Resnick (Steve Jones). Devoted grandmother of Jonathan (Arietta), Andrew, Zachary, Eric, Jessica, David and Daniel (Caitlin); Adoring great-grandmother of Appollonia, Henry, Simone and Adelaide. Services and interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 4, 2020.