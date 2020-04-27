Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
Resources
More Obituaries for THELMA WEISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THELMA (Shuster) WEISS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THELMA (Shuster) WEISS Notice
WEISS
THELMA (nee Shuster)
On April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morris; Loving mother of Andrea (John Green) Weiss and Jennifer (James L.) Johnson; Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth (David), Benjamin (Hannah), Daniel (Gail) and Sarah (Stefan); Great-grand-mother of Audrey, Andre and Ezra. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to , www.alz.org or American Red Cross, www.redcross.org

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THELMA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -