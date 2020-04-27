|
WEISS
THELMA (nee Shuster)
On April 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Morris; Loving mother of Andrea (John Green) Weiss and Jennifer (James L.) Johnson; Devoted grandmother of Elizabeth (David), Benjamin (Hannah), Daniel (Gail) and Sarah (Stefan); Great-grand-mother of Audrey, Andre and Ezra. Services and Interment are Private. Contributions in her memory may be made to , www.alz.org or American Red Cross, www.redcross.org
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020