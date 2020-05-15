THEODORA ADAMS HEATHCOTE
1925 - 2020
HEATHCOTE
THEODORA ADAMS
Of Chester Springs, PA passed away peacefully, with the loving support of her family, on May 11th, 2020. She was the daughter of Crittenden and Agnes Adams and the sister of Agnes Adams Robinson and John Claflin Adams.
Born in New York City on August 1st, 1925, Theo grew up in Morristown, NJ where she attended elementary school at Kent Place, graduating from the Spence School in New York City. In 1944, she married Dennis Heathcote of Hereford, England. They were joined in marriage for 51 years until his death. In the late 40's they chose to raise their family in Marshallton, Chester County, before moving to Chester Springs in 1954.
Theo was a dedicated member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Glenmoore, PA, where she joyfully taught first grade Sunday school for over 50 years. She loved to sing and enjoyed doing so with the Saint Andrew's Church Choir and the Chester County Choral Society. She nurtured her passion for music in her children. Theo loved swimming, ice skating, reading, journaling and poetry writing and was an active member of The League of Women Voters for many years. Passionate about nature, she thoroughly enjoyed her surroundings in West Vincent Township and was committed to land conservation efforts through The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust. Theo was fond of vacationing with friends and relatives in England, Cape Cod, Cat Cay Island and other destinations where she and her sister, Aggie, gathered their families together to enjoy wonderful family reunions.
Theo was known for her loving kindness, generosity, grace and humble spirit. She will be missed by so many. She is survived by three daughters and one son, Dr. Olivia Heathcote of Los Gatos, CA, Mary (Bruce) Pinto of Mechanicsburg, PA, John (Carolyn) Heathcote, of Chester Springs, Jean (Joe) Burke of Norfolk, MA, eight grandchildren, Sarah (Dennis Michaud) Pinto, Kristina (Dan L'Ecuyer) Pinto, Christopher Miller, Alexander Miller (Irine Semana), Amanda Heathcote (Richard) Makin, Stephen (Kacie) Heathcote, Janna Burke (Gregory) Spock, Jonathan Burke and ten great grandchildren.
A Life Celebration service for Theo will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Glenmoore, PA on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. To view the livestream of Theo's services please visit
http://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChesco/;.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Saint Andrews Lane, Glenmoore, PA 19343 or to French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, 511 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460.www.maugergivnish.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.
May 14, 2020
Jean and family, we are so very sorry for your loss. She was a remarkable woman. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Roberta and Roger Trahan
Roberta Trahan
Friend
May 14, 2020
Theo, my aunt, was and is beautiful soul. Gentle, thoughtful, caring, compassionate, and determined. I am sad that I was not able to see her one more time in this life. I hold her in the warmth of my heart.
Hugh Robinson
Family
May 14, 2020
Jean my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family she will be terribly missed by all Love Nary
Mary VBuke
Friend
May 14, 2020
She sounds like an amazing woman. I am sorry for your loss.
Maryann O'Connor
Friend
May 14, 2020
Dear Family of Theodora Adams Heathcote. Please accept my sincere sympathy for your loss of your dear Mother and Grandmother. May you all be surrounded by the Peace and Love of the Lord.
Roz Harris
Coworker
May 14, 2020
Theo...my sweet neighbor for over 20years..and I will miss you and your love for my horses....spoiling them with carrots...Paintball, Jake, and Cartman would wait all day for you to come outside and hand feed them...they wanted to stay with you...thank you for being so kind and sharing your laughter with me thru the years.
God has greeted your soul and you are in his kingdom of love, pease ,and happiness.....you will always be on.my mind ..everyday...Love, Kristen,Tom,Thomas,and Lindsay Lewis. ....the horses will be looking for you..and I will whisper to them that you are safe....❤
Kristen Lewis
Neighbor
May 13, 2020
Theo was an inspiration to all whom she met. Her optimistic and caring and always inquisitive mind endeared her to all. She and I alike found literary inspiration in the poetry of her Mother, Sanger-Stewart. We followed that patheay, as the soul motivated. May I share my parting words to Theo here? The love of my family, of Aggie, and of me, is mingled up in these words,penned with tears in my eyes on the eve of Mother's Day:

FOR THEO

Blessed Be:
Are we not every Mother?
Your gentle love envelops us,
Channels your Mothers caring,
Our Gammy,
Bonding again each Mothers siblings
With Aggie and Johnnie and you,
In arcs of being across generations,
Celebrating everyday as Mothers Day,
But this day especially
When we share your spirit together,
Apart while overcoming distance,
To be with you.
Be well be strong - be you.

May 9th, 2020 N.A.R.

Theo, you live in our memories and love.
NIck
Nicholas Robinson
Family
