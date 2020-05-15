HEATHCOTE
THEODORA ADAMS
Of Chester Springs, PA passed away peacefully, with the loving support of her family, on May 11th, 2020. She was the daughter of Crittenden and Agnes Adams and the sister of Agnes Adams Robinson and John Claflin Adams.
Born in New York City on August 1st, 1925, Theo grew up in Morristown, NJ where she attended elementary school at Kent Place, graduating from the Spence School in New York City. In 1944, she married Dennis Heathcote of Hereford, England. They were joined in marriage for 51 years until his death. In the late 40's they chose to raise their family in Marshallton, Chester County, before moving to Chester Springs in 1954.
Theo was a dedicated member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, Glenmoore, PA, where she joyfully taught first grade Sunday school for over 50 years. She loved to sing and enjoyed doing so with the Saint Andrew's Church Choir and the Chester County Choral Society. She nurtured her passion for music in her children. Theo loved swimming, ice skating, reading, journaling and poetry writing and was an active member of The League of Women Voters for many years. Passionate about nature, she thoroughly enjoyed her surroundings in West Vincent Township and was committed to land conservation efforts through The French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust. Theo was fond of vacationing with friends and relatives in England, Cape Cod, Cat Cay Island and other destinations where she and her sister, Aggie, gathered their families together to enjoy wonderful family reunions.
Theo was known for her loving kindness, generosity, grace and humble spirit. She will be missed by so many. She is survived by three daughters and one son, Dr. Olivia Heathcote of Los Gatos, CA, Mary (Bruce) Pinto of Mechanicsburg, PA, John (Carolyn) Heathcote, of Chester Springs, Jean (Joe) Burke of Norfolk, MA, eight grandchildren, Sarah (Dennis Michaud) Pinto, Kristina (Dan L'Ecuyer) Pinto, Christopher Miller, Alexander Miller (Irine Semana), Amanda Heathcote (Richard) Makin, Stephen (Kacie) Heathcote, Janna Burke (Gregory) Spock, Jonathan Burke and ten great grandchildren.
A Life Celebration service for Theo will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, Glenmoore, PA on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. To view the livestream of Theo's services please visit
http://www.facebook.com/StAndrewsChesco/;.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her loving memory to Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 7 Saint Andrews Lane, Glenmoore, PA 19343 or to French & Pickering Creeks Conservation Trust, 511 Kimberton Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460.www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 15, 2020.