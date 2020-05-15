Theo was an inspiration to all whom she met. Her optimistic and caring and always inquisitive mind endeared her to all. She and I alike found literary inspiration in the poetry of her Mother, Sanger-Stewart. We followed that patheay, as the soul motivated. May I share my parting words to Theo here? The love of my family, of Aggie, and of me, is mingled up in these words,penned with tears in my eyes on the eve of Mother's Day:



FOR THEO



Blessed Be:

Are we not every Mother?

Your gentle love envelops us,

Channels your Mothers caring,

Our Gammy,

Bonding again each Mothers siblings

With Aggie and Johnnie and you,

In arcs of being across generations,

Celebrating everyday as Mothers Day,

But this day especially

When we share your spirit together,

Apart while overcoming distance,

To be with you.

Be well be strong - be you.



May 9th, 2020 N.A.R.



Theo, you live in our memories and love.

NIck



Nicholas Robinson

Family