CANNON
THEODORE B., JR.
On May 5, 2020. Father of Stephen, Ronald, Eeon, and Tammy; brother of Cheryl Banks. Pre-deceased by Theodore Cannon Sr. and Rosa Cannon. Funeral Services were held on May 14, 2020. Condolences and Guestbook
www.kentfuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.