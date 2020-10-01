1/
THEODORE BATTAFARANO
On August 15, 2020. Born December 8, 1946, beloved son of the late Leonard Battafarano, MD, and Shirley Battafarano (nee Feller). He graduated from Pennsylvania Military College (PMC, now known as Widener college) in 1968 and served in the US Army in Vietnam. After his discharge he worked in the financial industry and retired from PNC bank a few years ago. He is survived by numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Ted will be buried with his parents at Philadelphia Memorial Park, 124 Phoenixville Pike, Frazer, PA on Saturday, October 17 at 11 A.M. www.danjolell.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Burial
11:00 AM
Philadelphia Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
D’ANJOLELL Memorial Home of Broomall
2811 W CHESTER PIKE
Broomall, PA 19008-1827
(610) 356-4200
