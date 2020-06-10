POWERS

Sept. 4, 1966 - June 6, 2020



A cherished brother, son, and uncle, Theodore C. Powers died suddenly this past Saturday in his residence at Brandywine Hall Nursing Facility in West Chester, PA.The son of the Hon. Richard A. Powers 3d and Helen R. Powers, Ted loved his family and his Christian faith, and he charmed everyone in his orbit with his vibrant and gregarious demeanor. Rarely did he meet someone without trying to win them as his newest friend. He enjoyed bowling, video games, family celebrations, copious amounts of soda and fast food, and spending time with the many dogs and cats who crossed his path.He leaves behind two sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews and other relatives who will miss him very much. A private service will be held for family.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating online in Ted's name to the PHL Covid-19 Fund to help those impacted by the pandemic. Online donations are preferred. To send a check, please make it out to Philadelphia Foundation, include PHL COVID-19 Fund in the memo line, and mail to: Philadelphia Foundation, P.O. Box 826728, Philadelphia, PA 19182-6728. Arrangements

