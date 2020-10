Or Copy this URL to Share

Of Wyndmoor PA, age 53, died October 26, 2020. He was the son of Ann Dill Donahue and the late B. Gould Donahue. He is also survived by his sister, Elisabeth Gould Donahue. Ted graduated from The William Penn Charter School and attended Temple University. He loved his dogs, his cars, and Ocean City. Services are private at the request of the family. (JACOB F. RUTH)



