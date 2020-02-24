Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
(215) 354-0085
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Kirk & Nice
333 County Line Road
Huntingdon Valley,, PA 19006
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE DOBERSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE FREDERICK "TED" DOBERSTEIN


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THEODORE FREDERICK "TED" DOBERSTEIN Notice
DOBERSTEIN
THEODORE "TED" FREDERICK
Age 70, of Hatboro, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on February 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Ted was born December 21, 1949 to the late Theodore H. and Joan (Bayer) Doberstein. Judy (Krumm) Doberstein, Ted's wife and the love of his life, survives. He is also survived by his children, Timothy Doberstein (Karen), Joanna Doberstein, and Abigail Doberstein (Katie Dry), and by his stepchildren, Amy Badey (Brandon) and Mark Johnson. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Thomas Doberstein (Rosemary), ten grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. For more information and service details, please visit:
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THEODORE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -