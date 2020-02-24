|
|
DOBERSTEIN
THEODORE "TED" FREDERICK
Age 70, of Hatboro, PA, passed away peacefully in his home on February 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Ted was born December 21, 1949 to the late Theodore H. and Joan (Bayer) Doberstein. Judy (Krumm) Doberstein, Ted's wife and the love of his life, survives. He is also survived by his children, Timothy Doberstein (Karen), Joanna Doberstein, and Abigail Doberstein (Katie Dry), and by his stepchildren, Amy Badey (Brandon) and Mark Johnson. Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Thomas Doberstein (Rosemary), ten grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. For more information and service details, please visit:
www.kirkandnicesuburban.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020