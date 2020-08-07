MIRASKI75, of Metamora, IL, formerly of Northbrook, IL, passed away at 9:15 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Unity Point Health-Methodist in Peoria, IL. He was born on February 26, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to Joseph and Esther (Brand) Miraski. He married Phyllis H. Czupryn on September 29, 1973 in Chicago, IL. She survives. Also surviving are his two sons, Benjamin (Wendy) Miraski of Chicago and Alexander (Kristin) Miraski of Peoria; grandson, Harrison Miraski; one brother; three sisters; and his beloved cat, Snickers. He was preceded in death by his parents. Ted was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving as a navigator. After Ted was discharged from the Navy, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Drexel University and worked as an actuary for pension benefits.Cremation rites have been accorded. No services will be held. Burial of Ashes will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PAWS (Peoria Animal Welfare Shelter), 2600 NE Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603. Online condolences at

www.masonfuneralhomes.com.

