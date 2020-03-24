Home

On March 19, 2020, of Drexel Hill, PA. Ted was a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps., Served in WWII Pacific Theater, and was promoted to Captain. He was a faculty member and then Assoc. Dean of the College of Engineering & Director of Student Services at Temple University for 39 yrs. He is predeceased by his late wife of 71 yrs. Anne M. (nee Martino). Survived by his 3 children; Leslie Ann (Angelo J. D'Angelo), Theodore P. Jr. (Jan) and Kenneth R. (Laura) and 3 granddaughters; Angela, Marie, and Samantha. Private Family Mass. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 24, 2020
