THEODORE ROOSEVELT RHOADS
On September 3, 2020, of Washington Twp. Beloved partner of Jane Sistek (nee Habowski) and beloved husband of 50 years to the late Doris Rhoads (nee Reiter). Loving father of Theodore Rhoads, Jr. (Sharon Hart), Carol Rhoads and Bradford Rhoads. Cherished grandfather of Alison Rhoads. Dear brother of the late George Rhoads, Robert Rhoads and Lillian Mae. Ted proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during World War II, receiving a Purple Heart Medal.Family and friends are invited to attend his Memorial Mass Saturday September 19th, 10:30 A.M. at SS Peter & Paul R.C. Church, 362 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to Veterans Helping Veterans, Gloucester County Veterans Advisory Board, PO Box 337, Woodbury, NJ 08096.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
SS Peter & Paul RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
