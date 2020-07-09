RUDOLPH





84, of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. Ted was married to his beloved wife Lorraine of 59 years, loving father to Pat Karsch (Mark), Ted and Scott (Liza), proud grandfather of Nicole and Tyler Karsch. Predeceased by daughter Lorri.Ted started working at the age of 8 at Rudolph's Auto Service and took over running the business to continue serving what eventually became four generations of loyal customers. He retired at the age of 65. He was a man of great faith who was always ready to help anyone in need. He enjoyed Skiing, Fishing, Bowling, Auto Racing, Golf and petting any dog that passed his way.Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing, Saturday July 11, 9:30 A.M. at Holy Cross Church, 651 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ted's memory to the Children's Hospital, Cardiac Center "Education Room", 34th and Civic Center Blvd., Phila. PA 19104. Arr.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

