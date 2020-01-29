|
|
CABEZA
THERESA A.
Age 70, of Phila., PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Born in Phila., she was the daughter of the late Emil and Anna Berbakov. She was also preceded in death by her nephew Alexander. Theresa is survived by her sons Jerry Cabeza (Tonya), Chris Cabeza; stepson Edward Cabeza (Julieta); her grandchildren Alyssa, Gerard, Layla, Santiago, and Camila; her sister Lisa Herman (Bruce); her brother Emil Berbakov (Gloria); her niece Madeline; nephews Emil, John, and Sam. Theresa adored her family and provided unwavering love and support.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Friday, 9:30-10:45 A.M. at St. Michael Church, 1445 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19122. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Interment Greenmount Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 29, 2020