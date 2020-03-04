|
ANDREOLI
THERESA "TESS" (nee Monzo)
February 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Quinto J. "Junior"; loving friend and caretaker, Anthony (Alissa) Merlino; loving sister-in-law of Orlando Mario (Wanda) Andreoli; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday, 9 A.M., at the Church of St. Monica, 17th and Ritner Sts., Phila. PA 9145. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Foundation,
www.alzfdn.org
