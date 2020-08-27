ROSSI THERESA D. "Tessie"
(nee Porto)
age 91, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020. Wife of the late Henry "Hank" Rossi. Mother of the late Patricia and Mark Rossi. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday, August 31st 9:30-10:30 A.M. at EUGENE J. ZALE FUNERAL HOME, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084.
Funeral service 10:30 A.M. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
