THERESA D. "Tessie" ROSSI
ROSSI


THERESA D. "Tessie"


(nee Porto)


age 91, of Stratford, passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2020. Wife of the late Henry "Hank" Rossi. Mother of the late Patricia and Mark Rossi. Survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday, August 31st 9:30-10:30 A.M. at EUGENE J. ZALE FUNERAL HOME, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral service 10:30 A.M. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



www.ZaleFuneralHome.net



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
AUG
31
Funeral service
10:30 AM
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
Funeral services provided by
ZALE FUNERAL HOME - STRATFORD
712 N WHITE HORSE PIKE
Stratford, NJ 08084
(856) 783-5100
