More Obituaries for THERESA GAWLINSKI
THERESA (Yuhas) GAWLINSKI

THERESA (Yuhas) GAWLINSKI Notice
GAWLINSKI
THERESA (nee Yuhas)
March 3, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late John W.; loving mother of Theresa Gawlinski and the late John M. Gawlinski (Martha); dear Gram of Colleen Krohn, Michael (Kelly Carpenter) Gawlinski and Sarah (the late Joseph) Greenstein; also survived by 5 great grand-children; dear sister of the late Rose, Ethel, Margaret, Mary, Betty, and Helen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Viewing Monday 9 A.M. to 10 A.M. at St. Bernard's Church, 7341 Cottage St. Phila., PA. 19136, Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Theresa's memory to St. Bernard's Church.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 6, 2020
