THERESA H. SCHERER RN
SCHERER
THERESA H., RN,
91, of Garnet Valley, PA, formerly of Philadelphia, died peacefully at home on June 22, 2020. Born in Mahanoy City, PA she was the daughter of Edward and Mildred "Dolly" (Mellen) Hanley. Theresa was a 1954 graduate of Kings County Hospital, School of Nursing in Brooklyn, NY. In 1955 she was married to Robert (Bob) E. Scherer, also of Mahanoy City, and moved to Philadelphia where she worked at Presbyterian Hospital post graduation. In subsequent years she worked in the departments of nursing and administration at Northeastern and Temple University Hospitals until her retirement in 1995. Post-retirement, Theresa enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling with her husband Bob, learning to swim and play mahjong, taking art lessons and playing afternoon rummikub games with her friends in Foxfield. Theresa was pre-deceased by her husband, Bob, her brother James A. Hanley, and sister Jean H. Sherako. She is survived by her daughters, Colleen Stumpo (Bob), and Noreen, three beloved grand-children Marisa Pennell (Kevin), Bob Stumpo (Aimee), and Felicia Joffe (Sean), and four great-grandchildren, Madeleine and Robert Stumpo, and Joseph and Luca Pennell and a sister-in-law, AnneMarie Hanley. A Visitation will be held on Friday 2 - 3 P.M. at THE PAGANO FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Foulk Rd., Garnet Valley, PA followed by a 3 P.M. memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please send a gift in Theresa's memory to Temple Health Institutional Advance-ment P.O. Box 827651, Philadelphia, PA 19182-7651, Department of Neuroscience Research. Online condolences may be made by visiting

www.paganofuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 24, 2020.
