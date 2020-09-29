On Sept. 25, 2020. Loving Mother to Vinnie Lee (Laura), Virginia (Butch) and Francis (Wendy). Babci to Sean. Great Babci to Gage. Sister to Joanne Jones. Ciocci to Megan (Ryan), Great Ciocci to Corina, Victoria and Salvadore. Relatives and friends are invited to her Graveside Services Oct. 1st, 12 Noon at Resurrection Cemetery, 5201 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
, Del. Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Phila., PA 19106 would be appreciated by her family. www.rrfunerals.com