CORBI
THERESA J. (nee Nobile)
Age 102, of Broomall, PA, passed away on January 28th, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Corbi; loving mother of Joseph F. Corbi, Jr. (Yvonne), Richard Corbi, and the late Carmen Corbi; cherished grand-mother of Karen Casale, Denise Bruno, Robyn Donnelly, Stephen Corbi, the late Timmy McLaughlin, Andrea Fein, Donna Perkins, and the late Joseph Doyle; adoring great-grandmother of Mark Anthony Casale, Alison Casale, Isabella Casale, Gabrielle Bruno, Jacqueline Bruno, Danielle Bruno, Michael Donnelly, Ian Donnelly, Alec Donnelly, Tazio Perkins, and Tiernan Perkins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Saturday, February 1st, ALL IN CHURCH, from 9:00 to 10:15 A.M., with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 A.M., at St. Pius X Church, 220 Lawrence Road, Broomall, PA 19008. Interment SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's memory to St. Pius X Church, at the address above, would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020