Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Infant of Jesus Parish at St. Margaret Church
845 Third St
Woodbury Heights, NJ
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Infant of Jesus Parish at St. Margaret Church
845 Third St
Woodbury Heights, NJ
THERESA L. (Carestio) MOLINARI

THERESA L. (Carestio) MOLINARI Notice
MOLINARI
THERESA L. (nee Carestio)


Age 89, on Feb. 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jerry Molinari, Jr., devoted mother of Victor (Donna) Molinari, Jerry Molinari, III and the late Gina Cammarota, loving grand-mother of Cindy (Anne), Victor (Kristen), Christopher (Janet) and Jillian, great grandmother of Riley, Mia, Victor and Luke. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Friday mornng 9:30 A.M. at Infant of Jesus Parish at St. Margaret Church, 845 Third St., Woodbury Heights, NJ 08097. Funeral Mass to begin 10:30 A.M. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Katie Kirlin Fund, 229 Wolf St., Phila. PA 19148 in Theresa's memory.

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
