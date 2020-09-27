1/
THERESA M. (FALCONE) KUCINSKI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 77, of Endicott, New York (native of Manayunk), passed away September 19, 2020, with her children Danielle, Chuck, and Tara by her side. Theresa has been reunited in eternal life with her loving husband of 49 years, Chuck, and her parents Anne and Natale Falcone. Her beautiful life was witnessed and is survived by her children; sisters Angela and Gemma; brother-in-law Bill; sons-in-law Scott and David; daughter-in-law Fern; 8 adoring grandchildren; bonus children; many loving cousins; nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Philadelphia followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. with burial at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name in support of Angiosarcoma awareness and research, via The Angiosarcoma Project (www.cureasc.org) or her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org). KOLLER FUNERAL HOME Share condolences at www.kollerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
28
Visitation
09:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
SEP
28
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koller Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved