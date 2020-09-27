Age 77, of Endicott, New York (native of Manayunk), passed away September 19, 2020, with her children Danielle, Chuck, and Tara by her side. Theresa has been reunited in eternal life with her loving husband of 49 years, Chuck, and her parents Anne and Natale Falcone. Her beautiful life was witnessed and is survived by her children; sisters Angela and Gemma; brother-in-law Bill; sons-in-law Scott and David; daughter-in-law Fern; 8 adoring grandchildren; bonus children; many loving cousins; nieces and nephews, and her lifelong friends. A Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 9:30 A.M. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Philadelphia followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. with burial at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name in support of Angiosarcoma awareness and research, via The Angiosarcoma Project (www.cureasc.org
) or her favorite charity St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
