THERESA M. (Fera) SCARICACIOTTOLI
SCARICACIOTTOLI
THERESA M. (nee Fera)
age 94, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Scaricaciottoli; devoted mother of Frank "Bud" Jr. (Mary), Richard (Linda), and Randy (Kathryn) Scaricaciottoli. Loving grandmother of Niki, Ryan, Paula, Rich, Robin, Michalena, Justin, Ashley, and the late Mary; great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Anthony Fera, John and Sal Vitale, and Rita O'Hara. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9- 9:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral mass to begin 10 A.M., Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
