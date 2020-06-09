SCARICACIOTTOLI
THERESA M. (nee Fera)
age 94, June 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank A. Scaricaciottoli; devoted mother of Frank "Bud" Jr. (Mary), Richard (Linda), and Randy (Kathryn) Scaricaciottoli. Loving grandmother of Niki, Ryan, Paula, Rich, Robin, Michalena, Justin, Ashley, and the late Mary; great grandmother of 16. Dear sister of Anthony Fera, John and Sal Vitale, and Rita O'Hara. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral Saturday morning 9- 9:45 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 11th and Jackson Sts. Funeral mass to begin 10 A.M., Int. SS. Peter and Paul Cem.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 9, 2020.