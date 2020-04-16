The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
THERESA "TERRY" (Ryan) MAHONEY


1926 - 2020
THERESA "TERRY" (Ryan) MAHONEY Notice
MAHONEY
THERESA A. "TERRY"
(nee Ryan)


Age 94, of Malvern, PA, on April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William H. Mahoney, Jr.; loving mother of Dennis Mahoney (Susan), Kathleen Parris (Hap), William Mahoney, III, Patricia Oldt (Michael), and the late Michael D. Mahoney (Carol); adoring grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren; predeceased by siblings, Mary Lilly, Jack Ryan, and Francis Ryan.
Services and Interment are private due the Coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Arr. THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences
www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020
