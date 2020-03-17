|
|
LAVERGHETTA
THERESA R. (nee Iampieri)
Age 80, of Drexel Hill, PA, and formerly of Hampshire Rd., passed away on March 15th, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband of 60 years Anthony L. LaVerghetta; her loving children Anthony C. LaVerghetta (Lori) and Theresa L. Wennemer (Mark); her cherished grandchildren Alyssa LaVerghetta, Anthony LaVerghetta, Michael Wennemer and Joseph Wennemer, also her devoted sister in law Mary DeFelice. She was the adoring sister of the late Rosalie DiStasio. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday, March 19th, (ALL IN CHURCH) from 9:30 AM to 10:15 AM, with Funeral Mass to follow 10:30 AM, at St. Bernadette Church, 1015 Turner Ave, Drexel Hill, PA 19026. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Theresa's name to The National Centre for Padre Pio, 111 Barto Road, Barto PA, 19504 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020