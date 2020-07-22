ROGERSTHERESA (nee Breen)
Died on July 20, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by her family and completely at peace with joining the Lord. Wife of the late Thomas P. Rogers. Daughter of Nora and Edward Breen. Predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. 1944 graduate of Little Flower High School.
Theresa became a young widow at the age of 41 when her husband died suddenly leaving her with 3 young children.
Always the fashion bug trend setter with dazzling dresses and hats, she reinvented herself and started a women's consignment business in Glenside (Terry's Place). She successfully ran that business for more than 25 years. She was the life of the party and loved to dance. She was a woman who instilled faith and family and education in her children. All 3 children are successful professionals.
A devout catholic and until her illness a daily communicant, she was one of the original parishioners of Epiphany of Our Lord Church and served as its second president of the ladies' auxiliary. She volunteered for many charities and served the church and those less fortunate throughout her life.
Survived by her 3 children, Thomas P. Rogers (Gail), Patricia Williams and Norene Miller (David, dec'd). 6 grand-children: Thomas (Jeannine), Paul (Jack), John (Erin), Matthew, Catherine (aka Katie) and Joseph. 3 great grandchildren: Thomas, Amelia and Evelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to Theresa's Life Celebration on Thursday evening July 23, 2020 from 7-8:30 P.M. and again Friday July 24, 2020 from 9:45-10:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stiude.orgn
, Salesian Missions
(https://salesianmissions.org
) and Father Scott Donahue, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls
(https://www.mercyhome.org/
;).
Please wear masks and abide by social distancing.