1/1
THERESA (Breen) ROGERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share THERESA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROGERS
THERESA (nee Breen)


Died on July 20, 2020 at the age of 94 surrounded by her family and completely at peace with joining the Lord. Wife of the late Thomas P. Rogers. Daughter of Nora and Edward Breen. Predeceased by 4 brothers and 2 sisters. 1944 graduate of Little Flower High School.
Theresa became a young widow at the age of 41 when her husband died suddenly leaving her with 3 young children.
Always the fashion bug trend setter with dazzling dresses and hats, she reinvented herself and started a women's consignment business in Glenside (Terry's Place). She successfully ran that business for more than 25 years. She was the life of the party and loved to dance. She was a woman who instilled faith and family and education in her children. All 3 children are successful professionals.
A devout catholic and until her illness a daily communicant, she was one of the original parishioners of Epiphany of Our Lord Church and served as its second president of the ladies' auxiliary. She volunteered for many charities and served the church and those less fortunate throughout her life.
Survived by her 3 children, Thomas P. Rogers (Gail), Patricia Williams and Norene Miller (David, dec'd). 6 grand-children: Thomas (Jeannine), Paul (Jack), John (Erin), Matthew, Catherine (aka Katie) and Joseph. 3 great grandchildren: Thomas, Amelia and Evelyn.
Relatives and friends are invited to Theresa's Life Celebration on Thursday evening July 23, 2020 from 7-8:30 P.M. and again Friday July 24, 2020 from 9:45-10:45 A.M., followed by her Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. at Epiphany of Our Lord Church, 3050 Walton Rd, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(https://www.stiude.orgn, Salesian Missions
(https://salesianmissions.org) and Father Scott Donahue, Mercy Home for Boys and Girls (https://www.mercyhome.org/;).
Please wear masks and abide by social distancing.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Service
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Epiphany of Our Lord
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Epiphany of Our Lord
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
A woman of faith and family; such a beautiful legacy. I am praying for your family at this difficult time
Aimee Cuniglio
Coworker
July 22, 2020
The last of her generation -- what a reunion in Heaven!
Terry Peck
Family
July 22, 2020
Greater Glory Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
-Theresa on film jitterbugging w/ her brother Richie. Teenagers or close to it.Often replay this VISUAL in my mind's eye.
-Fav Theresa AUDIO is listening to her stories for an hour as I drove her home from Wilmington & Kathy Peck's wonderful celebration. Fortuitous , maybe 6 yrs.ago.She was a treat.
-Theresa - the last of my Aunts & Uncles. Milestone.

-Condolences Rogers Family,
Rich
Richard Breen, Jr.
Family
July 22, 2020
Thinking of your family as you grieve the loss of Theresa. Theresa has left an incredible legacy with her children and grandchildren and prayers and love go to all during this very difficult time.
Michelle Levasseur
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
I am sorry for your loss.
Aunt Theresa lit up a room with her smile and energy in the same way a precocious child would.
I will miss her.
Paul Breen
Paul Breen
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved