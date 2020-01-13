|
|
BONK
THERESA S. (nee Szczepkowski)
Suddenly, Jan. 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Bonk. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathryn Geaudreau), Bridget (Jeffrey Ziemer) and the late Joseph (Patricia). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Brett, Carly (John), Erica and Mackenzie, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Presley and Frances. Survived by her brother, Stephen Szczepkowski and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Thurs. 8:30 A.M. from the EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FH, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave. (Allegh. Exit I-95 cor. Tilton St.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert RC Church. Int. Most Holy Redeemer Cem. Viewing Wed. eve 7 to 9 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020