Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gniewek Funeral Home
2711 E Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 423-0432
Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
8:30 AM
Gniewek Funeral Home
2711 E Allegheny Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19134
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert RC Church
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BONK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA S. (Szczepkowski) BONK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESA S. (Szczepkowski) BONK Notice
BONK
THERESA S. (nee Szczepkowski)
Suddenly, Jan. 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph S. Bonk. Loving mother of Thomas (Kathryn Geaudreau), Bridget (Jeffrey Ziemer) and the late Joseph (Patricia). Sadly missed by her grandchildren Brett, Carly (John), Erica and Mackenzie, great-grandchildren Brooklyn, Presley and Frances. Survived by her brother, Stephen Szczepkowski and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Thurs. 8:30 A.M. from the EUGENE A. GNIEWEK FH, 2711-13 E. Allegheny Ave. (Allegh. Exit I-95 cor. Tilton St.) Funeral Mass 10 A.M. St. Adalbert RC Church. Int. Most Holy Redeemer Cem. Viewing Wed. eve 7 to 9 P.M.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -