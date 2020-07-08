1/1
THERESE B. (Welsh) ZABOROWSKI
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THERESE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ZABOROWSKI
THERESE B. (nee Welsh)


July 6, 2020, age 92, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zaborowski. Dear mother of James, Robert (Deborah), Stephen (Cindy), Francis, and Richard (Cheryl). Preceded in death by her sons Michael and Joseph and her daughter Joanne Romick (Robert). Loving grandmother of Timothy, Robert R. ll (Megan), Christopher (Evva), Michaela and Alexander. Step-Grandmother of Melissa (Arthur), Brad (Dionna) and Andrea (Billy). Devoted Great Grandmother of Tucker, Addison, Maxwell and Gabriel. Step Great Grandmother of Evan, Owen, Kyle and Emma. Therese is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy (James) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 9-10 A.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 o'clock. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon. The family would appreciate donations in Therese's memory to St. Bridget Memorial Fund, 3667 Midvale Ave, Phila PA 19129

McIlvaine F.H. 215-844-0211


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved