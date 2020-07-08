ZABOROWSKI





July 6, 2020, age 92, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Zaborowski. Dear mother of James, Robert (Deborah), Stephen (Cindy), Francis, and Richard (Cheryl). Preceded in death by her sons Michael and Joseph and her daughter Joanne Romick (Robert). Loving grandmother of Timothy, Robert R. ll (Megan), Christopher (Evva), Michaela and Alexander. Step-Grandmother of Melissa (Arthur), Brad (Dionna) and Andrea (Billy). Devoted Great Grandmother of Tucker, Addison, Maxwell and Gabriel. Step Great Grandmother of Evan, Owen, Kyle and Emma. Therese is also survived by her sister-in-law Dorothy (James) and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family at St. Bridget Church, 9-10 A.M. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 10 o'clock. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Yeadon. The family would appreciate donations in Therese's memory to St. Bridget Memorial Fund, 3667 Midvale Ave, Phila PA 19129

McIlvaine F.H. 215-844-0211

