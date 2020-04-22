The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Donohue Funeral Home
366 W Lancaster Ave
Wayne, PA 19087
610-989-9600
THERESE MARIE "TERRI" (Connor) CLARK Notice
CLARK
THERESE "TERRI" MARIE (nee Connor)
Age 69, of Paoli, PA., passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Born April 19, 1950 in Bala Cynwyd, PA., to the late, Bernard L. and Therese M. (Jackson) Connor, predeceased by brother, Bernie Connor (Joanne), Terri was the devoted mother of Michael Clark (Lisa), loving grandmother of Grace and Sarah Clark, dear sister of Marie Collins (Don), Patricia Bosco (John), Kevin Connor (Gail), Bill Connor and Kasey Logan (Andy). Terri was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Services to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terri's honor to St. Katharine of Siena School Annual Fund c/o Bud Tosti, 116 S. Aberdeen Ave., Wayne, PA 19087. Online Condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Arr. by THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W Lancaster Ave., Wayne PA, 610-989-9600


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 22, 2020
