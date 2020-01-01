|
Age 92, of Audubon, PA, on December 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Marion P. Carson (nee Martyn). Loving father of Glenn S. Carson (Patty), Cheryl C. Lewine, Douglas A. Carson (Donna) and Laurie S. Hill (Marty Fisher). Also survived by his 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Brother of William Carson. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 9:30-10:30 A.M. at Church of the Savior, 651 N. Wayne Avenue, Wayne, PA followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30 A.M. Interment Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA. Arrangements: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 366 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, PA (610) 989-9600.
