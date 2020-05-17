LICISYN

THOMAS A.

On May 15, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age. 75. Beloved husband of Nancy (Nee Dzamko). Devoted father of Lauren Swider (Paul), Thomas (Mary Margaret) and Michael Licisyn. Loving grandfather of Torrie and Thomas. Brother of Judith Feltner.

Tom was born and raised in Mont Clare, PA. He was the son of the late Andrew and Anna (nee Ondercin) Licisyn. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy as active duty. He worked at the Philadelphia Inquirer and Daily News for 35 years and worked for ACE Hardware for 21 years. Tom was on the Washington Twp. Board of Education for 6 years, he coached soccer and was a judge for Election Day. Tom loved college basketball, football, Philadelphia Phillies, reading the newspaper, dinner at The Pub, turkey, Titanic history, Hallmark Christmas movies, The Godfather, and especially his family.

Tom's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family due to the health crisis of COVID-19. Tom's life will be celebrated with family and friends at a later date.



