thomas A. Lynch

Age 64. Formerly of Somerton. On October 20th, 2020. Devoted husband of Barbara (Cappelloni). Loving father of Tom, Chris (Emily), Patrick (Victoria) and Grandfather of 3. Son of the late Joseph and Anna Faye Lynch. Dear brother of Joe Lynch, Anne (Frank) McFillin, Mary (Ed) McFillin, Greg (Erika) Lynch, Larry (Keli) Lynch, Bobbie (Dave) Ruskowski, Jeannie Lynch and Andrew (Vicky) Lynch and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass Sat. 11:30 A.M. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church Street, Moscow, PA. Visitation from 9-11:30. Memorial contributions in Tom's name may be made to ARC of NEPA, 115 Meadow Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 or Rotary Club of Scranton, P.O. Box 1715, Scranton, PA 18501 DUFFY & SNOWDON F.H.



