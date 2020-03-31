Home

THOMAS ARTHUR SMYLIE

THOMAS ARTHUR SMYLIE Notice
SMYLIE
THOMAS ARTHUR
Formerly of Philadelphia, 75, passed away on March 23, 2020 in Naples, FL. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Claire (Mulholland); his children Carolyn (Sorin) Popescu, Lauren (Christopher) Anton and Lizanne (Ryan) Tuman; grandchildren Lina, Cooper, Blake, Wyatt and Madeleine; his siblings Jon, Mary Gibbons, Joseph, Robert, Michael, Pamela Zinn, and Timothy; many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Information regarding a Funeral Mass will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tom's memory to at donate.lls.org. For online condolences visit

www.Fullernaples.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 31, 2020
