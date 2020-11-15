1/
Thomas Brendan Cunnane
57, of Ardsley, PA, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5th, 2020 at his residence. Predeceased by his father John Cunnane and sister Kathleen (Kathy) Marie Cunnane. Survived by his mother Mary Ellen (Maureen), his Brother John 'JJ' (wife Sue) and sister Pauline. He is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Monday, Nov. 23rd from 9 to 10:15 AM followed by his funeral mass at 10:30 AM both at Queen Of Peace Church 820 N Hills Ave., Ardsley, PA. Interment private. Services entrusted to the Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home. Full obituary and condolences: www.McGoldrickFH.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:15 AM
Queen Of Peace Church
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen Of Peace Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J. McGoldrick Funeral Home, Inc.
507 West Avenue
Jenkintown, PA 19046
(215) 884-0800
