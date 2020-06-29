BURKE

THOMAS SR.

age 74, passed away June 22, 2020. Tom, a resident of Clearwater, Florida originally from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania . He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Marie (Gallagher) Burke. Tom is survived by his son, Thomas R. Burke Jr, and his grandson Tommy, and his wife of nine years Pamela (Singletary) Carr. A memorial service will be held at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens at a date TBD. Please see the Curlew Hills Obituary page for updates.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store