CAMANO
THOMAS
On June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Caruso); devoted father of Angela Vorrasi (Vincent), Thomas Camano, and Nancy James (Robert); loving pop pop of Deanna, Robert, Vincent, Meghan, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Carson, and Calianna; dear brother of Nancy Pace and Maria Camano. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila., Pa. 19152 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106 would be appreciated.
THOMAS
On June 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Caruso); devoted father of Angela Vorrasi (Vincent), Thomas Camano, and Nancy James (Robert); loving pop pop of Deanna, Robert, Vincent, Meghan, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Carson, and Calianna; dear brother of Nancy Pace and Maria Camano. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday 9:30 A.M. at Resurrection of Our Lord Church, 2000 Shelmire Ave., Phila., Pa. 19152 followed by Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in his memory to Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St. Suite 102, Phila., Pa. 19106 would be appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 30, 2020.