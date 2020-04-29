Home

THOMAS CHARLES STEVENS

THOMAS CHARLES STEVENS Notice
Age 87, of McKenna, WA, died on April 22, 2020. Tom was born to John J. Stevens and Mary E. Stover in Phila., PA. He is the brother of the late John and is survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Chomitz. Tom was a graduate of German-town Friends School, Oberlin College and Bryn Mawr College Graduate School of Social Work and Social Research. He spent many years in social work before becoming a Buddhist monk in the Zen tradition and devoting his life to the practice of meditation and service to others. For decades Tom lived in monasteries and abbeys in California and Washington. More recently, he resided at Rydal Park Medical Center in Jenkin-town, PA. Services will be private.


Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020
