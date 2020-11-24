67, of Phoenixville PA and Amelia Island FL, a family-centric, gifted businessman, and generous philanthropist, died peacefully at home on November 19, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born 1953 in Grand Rapids MI, raised in Philadelphia area. Graduated Lower Merion High School (1971), George Washington University B.A. (1975), Drexel University MBA (1977). Tom met the love of his life, Joan Edwards Cloetingh, and married her (1976). Founder CEO of The Signal (1984), Tom used his brilliance, judgement, integrity, persistence, work ethic, and good luck to build the business to 1500 employees, before selling to Assurant (2008). Tom had 3 children, and loved both his immediate and extended family. Although soft spoken, he had a contagious belly laugh and warm smile. As a husband, son, father, and grandfather, "Pops" was kind, caring, loving, and patient. Tom is survived by his wife, Joan Edwards Cloetingh, his kids, Jeffrey Scott Cloetingh, Julie Cloetingh Cady, and Gregory Thomas Cloetingh, his in-laws, Lauren Tess Bundy, Joshua Newbury Cady, Emma Rhian Broom, and grandchildren, Deacon Cady, Graham Cady, Esme Cloetingh, Lyle Cady, Oliver Cloetingh, and Alma Cloetingh. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters: Dianne, Brian (Barb), David (Patti), Stephen (Carolyn) and Elizabeth (Alex). Services are Tuesday (November 24) at 4:45 P.M. ET, Zoom details: https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/tomcloetingh