The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
For more information about
THOMAS ADAMS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS D. ADAMS Sr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS D. ADAMS Sr. Notice
ADAMS
THOMAS D. SR.
Passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 84. A U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Gloria Adams; and the late Mary Adams. Loving father of Thomas Jr. (Leanne), and Marianne O'Gorman (Jim). Dear Pop of Thomas III, Daniel, and Abbey. Great Pop of Suzie and Thomas IV. Also survived by Karen Kuhla, Steve Spencer, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday 9 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Battle of the Bulge Assoc., P.O. Box 330, Mechanicsville, VA 2311-0330 would be appreciated.

www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burns Funeral Home
Download Now