|
|
ADAMS
THOMAS D. SR.
Passed away Jan. 28, 2020 at the age of 84. A U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Gloria Adams; and the late Mary Adams. Loving father of Thomas Jr. (Leanne), and Marianne O'Gorman (Jim). Dear Pop of Thomas III, Daniel, and Abbey. Great Pop of Suzie and Thomas IV. Also survived by Karen Kuhla, Steve Spencer, and many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday 9 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Service 10 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Battle of the Bulge Assoc., P.O. Box 330, Mechanicsville, VA 2311-0330 would be appreciated.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020