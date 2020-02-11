|
THIERMANN
THOMAS D.
Of Audubon, PA, died on Feb. 8, 2020. Husband of the late Sara Elisabeth Thiermann and father of Saralisa M. (Rodger E.) Prange, Heidi D. (James W.B.) Hole and the late Heather B. Thiermann; also survived by his grandchildren, Tara, Sam and Sara. His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. Feb. 15th at 11 A.M. in the Chapel of St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Rd., Wayne, PA, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the above mentioned Church or The Philadelphia Orchestra.
CHADWICK & McKINNEY FH www.chadwickmckinney.com
