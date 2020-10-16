1/1
Thomas Donald Person
In the early morning of October 10, 2020, our beloved brother, uncle and friend entered his eternal rest. Donald was born on August 3, 1934. He was the youngest of two children born to George and Lenora Person in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Donald was married in 1955 to Geraldine Brown for 25 years. He loved fishing, jazz and The Philadelphia Eagles!!! His spirit can best be described as unconditional love for family and friends, faith in God, and gentleness toward those who crossed his path. Donald's memory is cherished by his loving and devoted sister, Anne Louise Lawrence, his faithful partner of many years, Lisa Adkins, nieces, a nephew, great-grand nephews and nieces, neighbors and friends.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 16, 2020.
