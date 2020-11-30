1/
thomas e. bartley
age 77, died suddenly November 24, 2020. Survived by his beloved wife Mary Beth (nee Nulty), children Amanda "Mandy" (Frankie) Jimenez and Ryan Bartley, grandchildren; Fiona, Olivia and Maisie. Also survived by siblings Rose Bartley and William Bartley, nieces, nephews and many other loving family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Monday 10am at St. Richard Church, 3010 S. 18th St., Phila., PA 19145 where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Richard Church or Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission, 302 N. 13th St., Phila., PA 19107.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 30, 2020.
